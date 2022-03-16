WhatsApp Unveils New Voice Note Feature

WhatsApp has been rolling out quite a number of features in the last few weeks. The recent ones largely include tweaks to the platform’s voice call interface as well as some changes related to text inputs.

With an aim to enhance the user experience, Whatsapp is releasing a new update in its voice note feature for web/desktop versions, WABetainfro reported.

Previously, the meta owned platform had added a new waveform feature to its voice note function, which was only available for android devices. But now, Whatsapp has released it for its desktop versions as well, making it available across all the versions of the platform.

The picture above, shared by WABetainfo, demonstrates what the feature would look like once it is enabled on a device.

According to WABetainfo, all users should be able to use the latest update by now. If anyone is unable to see the new feature then either they or the person they are chatting with, do not have the latest update. This means that users who have don’t have the updated version would not be able to use the new feature.