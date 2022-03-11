WhatsApp ‘Code Verify’ Will Make Sure No One Gets Hacked Again

In an aim to strengthen the platform’s security, Whatsapp is working on a new security feature called Code Verify. The news comes following the company’s recent announcement of providing two-step verification directly within its web and desktop client.

The Code Verify feature will increase the security of the platform while using the WhatsApp Web. It is primarily a web browser extension that adds another layer of security to a user’s WhatsApp experience. Once a user installs Code Verify, it automatically detects whether the code of the version of WhatsApp Web you’re currently using has been altered from a malicious body or not. The feature is now accessible while using WhatsApp Web via Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge.

When Code Verify successfully authenticates the version of WhatsApp Web, it means that the user’s version has not been modified by hackers, overreaching governments, or other malicious scripts.

After installing the extension, it automatically runs whenever you use WhatsApp Web. The extension doesn’t log metadata and user messages, and it doesn’t share any information with WhatsApp or Meta and since it is open-sourced, everyone can verify how it works.

While using WhatsApp Web, Code Verify might display these alerts.

Network Timed Out: An orange circle with a question mark will show up whenever your network times out.

Possible Risk Detected: An orange circle with a question mark will show up whenever another extension interferes with Code Verify.

Validation Failure: The Code Verify icon will turn red and show an exclamation mark when the extension detects a different and false code of WhatsApp Web

Validated: The Code Verify icon turns green in case of an authentic version of WhatsApp Web

Code Verify is currently available on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge and can be downloaded by going to the web browser’s extension store.