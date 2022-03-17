BRT Peshawar to Add 86 Buses and Increase Routes

Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will import 86 brand new, state-of-the-art Chinese buses to increase its feeder routes and facilitate more citizens.

Locals have long demanded the expansion of BRT’s bus fleet, and its spokesperson stated that the growing demand and usage have led to an increase in the fleet and the number of feeder routes.

The development is also aimed at benefitting all of Peshawar. To do so, the Urban Development Authority of Peshawar Development Authority has okayed the extension of the Bus Rapid Transit feeder routes to Warsak Road, Regi Lalma Township, and the Defense Housing Authority scheme.

The spokesperson mentioned that another 244 buses will also be added to Peshawar’s BRT fleet and more feeder routes would be opened shortly afterward.

Via Dailytimes