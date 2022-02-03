BRT Peshawar Nominated for International Award

Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) has been nominated for the upcoming 2022 Sustainable Transport Award, which it will receive on 9 February in Washington, DC.

The service was launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led administration, and the achievement was announced by the KP Information Department.

The award ceremony in Washington, DC will celebrate three cities from around the world that are modernizing their infrastructure, prioritizing sustainability, and broadening access and mobility for all people. Peshawar is one of the cities that has been nominated for the Sustainable Transport Award as the Peshawar BRT provides the best transportation amenities to 200,000 passengers on a daily basis.

بہترین ٹرانسپورٹ سروس کے حامل دنیا کے 3 شہروں کی فہرست میں بس ریپڈ ٹرانسپورٹ پشاور (بی آر ٹی) کا شمارایک بڑی کامیابی ہے

پشاور کوجدید ترین ریپڈ بس سروس کی وجہ سے2022سسٹین ایبل ٹرانسپورٹ ایوارڈ کے لئے نامزدکیا گیا ہے۔

9فروری کو واشنگٹن ڈی سی میں ایوارڈ تقسیم کی تقریب منعقد ہوگی https://t.co/B0RqiZ1D9O pic.twitter.com/9tH91RkpDK — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 2, 2022

The Sustainable Transport Award’s website details that the ITDP and the Sustainable Transport Award Committee annually select a city that has implemented an innovative sustainable transportation initiative the previous year.

It reads: