TransPeshawar Arrests Female Mobile Phone Robbers

TransPeshawar security personnel have apprehended two female mobile thieves and recovered six stolen cellphones from their possession.

TransPeshawar’s spokesperson, Muhammad Umair, stated that the company’s security team has detained two female members of a smartphone stealing gang who would nab cellphones from Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) passengers.

He revealed that six stolen cellphones were recovered from the robbers who were turned over to the police by BRT’s security team.

This is not the first time that females have been caught stealing the belongings of the BRT passengers in Peshawar. The Capital City Police had arrested a thief for stealing expensive articles from passengers in January 2022.

After being arrested, she confessed to various thefts. The police had also recovered cash and stolen bags from her possession and had filed a case against her.

Via The News