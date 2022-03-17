Here’s Real Story Behind ‘Mysterious Object’ Sighting in Sindh

In an unusual incident, a mysterious smoke emitting projectile was seen traveling in the sky before coming down towards the land in Jamshoro, Sindh, earlier today.

The incident shocked the citizens as they immediately reported the sighting of the projectile to the authorities. Some citizens initially thought it was a UFO while others feared it was a meteorite.

Let’s have a look at the video first:

بریکنگ

جامشورو میں آسمان سے کسی چیز کے گرنے سے دھواں کی لکیر بن گئی

واقعہ علی آباد کے علاقے میں پیش آیا۔ حکام جائے وقوعہ ک تعین کررہے ہیں pic.twitter.com/P92wpnKCV5 — RegionalTelegraph (@RegnlTelegraph) March 17, 2022

However, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro, Captain (r) Farid-ud-Din Mustafa, has clarified that the mysterious projectile was neither a UFO nor a meteorite.

Taking to Twitter, DC Jamshoro penned that the projectile in the viral video was a mortar tracer round fired during routine drills held at a military base located in Kotri, a city that borders Jamshoro.

This viral video pertains to routine mortar tracer round fired during Military Exercise at Kotri. No need to panic. #Ballistic #PakArmy @SindhCMHouse @RasheedChanna1 pic.twitter.com/E9yQvdYxRE — Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro (@dcjamshoro) March 17, 2022

In a similar incident in January this year, residents in different parts of Sindh, including Karachi, got stunned as a giant fireball illuminated the sky minutes after sunset.

Independent astronomical groups quickly investigated the incident and confirmed that it was a ‘meteorite’ that might have crashed in the Arabian Sea.