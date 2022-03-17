Instagram Now Lets You Control Your Child’s Online Activity

In an attempt to address the concerns of parents and guardians regarding the safety and privacy of their children, Meta-owned Instagram has launched the Family Center. Family Center is a one-stop-shop with teen safety tools including, parental monitoring, and educational resources for those worried about teen safety on the app.

The site also features a specially designed educational hub, which provides Instagram-centric safety explanations, conversation guidelines for guardians to discuss digital safety and wellness, and external resources from partner organizations like the Trevor Project and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

New Supervision Tools 👪 Today, we’re introducing new supervision tools on Instagram and the launch of our Family Center – a new, central place for parents/guardians to be more involved in their teens’ online experience.https://t.co/SQJG1rBzhD pic.twitter.com/vzKXOf3bI3 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 16, 2022

Features

Family Center allows parents to closely monitor their child’s account activity from a single dashboard. Whereas the dashboard provides insights on profiles that have given you access.

Guardians can even monitor how long supervised accounts have remained active on the app, as well as set time limits, and can also monitor who follows and frequently interacts with the account holder.

Additionally, they can also get alerts from users whenever they report another account or post that appears in their feeds.

How to Enable

This new feature was originally announced back in December. Although for now, teens have to approve supervision within the settings on their own accounts, the platform is working to soon introduce a way for parents to set up supervision outside an account’s settings in the future. However, supervision is automatically removed from an account when the owner turns 18.

Instagram hopes that the safety tools found in the Family Center, especially educational resources about creating healthy digital boundaries and habits, can provide the users with a healthier and safer internet experience. The company’s future plans include allowing parents and guardians to apply the Family Center tools across all Meta-owned platforms, with the addition of even more safety monitoring tools, and a rollout of the same safety features to Quest VR in the upcoming months.