Marnus Labuschagne Reveals His Favorite Pakistani Cricketer

The number one Test batter in the world, Marnus Labuschagne has been having a great time on Australia’s tour of Pakistan and is certainly the most popular Australian team member among the Pakistani crowd. Labuschagne always tries to interact with the fans on social media and in a recent interaction, he revealed his favorite Pakistani cricketer.

Labuschagne stated that he always enjoys his time with Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan. Labuschagne said that ‘Rizwan is a great person’ while responding to a question by a fan on Twitter.

@iMRizwanPak is a great person — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 17, 2022

The interaction took place under a post by the official account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which showed images of Pakistani and Australian players involved in a discussion after the conclusion of the historic Test match at National Stadium Karachi.

Labuschagne had initially responded to the Tweet in hilarious fashion as he stated, “That’s what cricketers do, talk about five days of cricket after playing five days of cricket.”

What do you do after playing 5 days of test cricket? Talk about the 5 days of test cricket back at the hotel of course https://t.co/sHI10NyQAj — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 17, 2022

The two teams played out an epic draw in the second Test match as Pakistani batters stuck around for two days to deny Australia a victory as well as a 1-0 lead in the series. With the series tied 0-0, the two teams will face each other in the final Test match at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, scheduled to commence on 21 March.