Young Fan’s Priceless Reaction on Rizwan’s Century Goes Viral [Video]

Mohammad Rizwan’s scintillating century on the fifth day of the second Test match against Australia brought joy to the millions of Pakistani cricket fans around the world but an enthusiastic celebration by a young fan has gone viral on social media.

The celebration was caught on the cameras and was included in the video package uploaded by the official account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on various social media platforms.

Check out the video here:

Pakistan cricket fans on Twitter appreciated the enthusiasm stated that they shared the same excitement as the young fan.

Check out some of the reactions:

That kid in white was me. Rizzu !!!!! https://t.co/ea3CWM4ugH — Z! (@xyzandmore) March 16, 2022

That kid in the end was actually me in front of my TV screen!

Always the happiest for this mannnn🥰#BabarAzam #PakVsAustraila #rizwan https://t.co/e02XsH5PAN — Batool Zehra (@_batoolhere) March 16, 2022

We all had the same feelings….. the same that youngster had at that moment… ….. 🙌🙌🙌https://t.co/5WAuYTakgM — ⓀⒽⒶⓃ ⭐️ (@m_khan_999) March 16, 2022

Will never forget this Innings! Thank you Mohammad Rizwan! You made me the happiest person today!! 🥺❤️ Ps: that kid in white shirt was literally me when Rizwan hit his second Test ton :p https://t.co/4Av2mGG3u2 — Kisa! 🇵🇰 (@Kisazahraedits_) March 16, 2022

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Equals Moin Khan’s Batting Record

Rizwan’s magnificent innings of 104 off 177 balls helped Pakistan rescue a draw from an improbable position. Earlier, Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam played an innings of a lifetime as he scored 196 runs off 425 balls to defy the Australian bowling unit.

Azam was supported brilliantly by the young opener, Abdullah Shafique, who scored 96 runs off 305 balls in a marathon innings.

While Babar earned the plaudits for his magnificent knock, Rizwan’s innings was just as crucial as he steadied the ship after the captain’s departure.

Check out Rizwan’s incredible knock: