NSA Discusses Cross Border Trade-related Security Challenges at PSW

National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf was briefed on the Pakistan Single Window initiative during his visit to the PSW headquarters on Thursday. The adviser discussed issues related to the security challenges and risk mitigation in the cross-border trade activities in Pakistan.

Moeed appreciated the PSW team for the effective implementation of the platform to digitize the trade processes. He said that Pakistan’s Single Window is years ahead of its time. “It is important to identify and engage the champions of the system from the very start to ensure a smooth implementation,” he added.

ALSO READ Ehsaas Emergency Cash Payments for IDPs to Begin From March 24

He also highlighted some of the potential risks that could be faced during the rollout of the system and suggested an all-inclusive design and implementation approach to mitigate those risks.

The adviser was given a detailed presentation on PSW’s features and services and was informed about different components such as the integrated risk management system, ports community system, and the integration of commercial banks and different government agencies. He was also informed about PSW initiatives aimed at strengthening the economic security of the country by countering under-invoicing, and trade-based money laundering such as integration with the IBM/Maersk owned TradeLens platform and other regional single window systems.

ALSO READ ECC Approves Wheat Support Price Revision and Fertilizer Subsidy

PSW CEO Syed Aftab Haider stated that PSW was building capacity for data analysis and processing of big data. “We would like to leverage the huge volume of data passing through the system to enable evidence-based decision making by the policymaker,” he added.