OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is Coming Soon for Cheap

OnePlus is readying its next wave of budget phones for 2022. The Nord CE 2 Lite, as the name says, will be a cheaper version of the Nord CE 2 and it is ready to launch soon.

This is because the phone has already appeared on multiple certification platforms and on Geekbench, which revealed key specifications for the device. The phone also showed up in a few CAD renders shared by 91Mobiles, that show a design similar to the standard Nord CE 2.

According to certification listings, we know that the Nord CE 2 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC with at least 6GB of RAM and Android 11. The Snapdragon 480+ also has the same codename (holi), but the Geekbench scores hint at the more powerful Snapdragon 695.

TUV Rheinland’s certification shows a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. This is the same battery capacity as the Nord CE 2, but with half as much fast charging.

Another source revealed that the main camera will employ a 1/1.8” sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and electronic image stabilization (EIS). The main camera will sit alongside a depth sensor and a macro camera and the selfie camera will be a 16MP shooter.

There is no word on a launch date, but given the phone’s recent certifications, the announcement shouldn’t be far from now.