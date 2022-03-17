Shahid Afridi Wins Hearts With a Kind Gesture

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi is regarded as one of the most loved cricketers in the world. Although the flamboyant all-rounder has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, he currently runs his welfare trust under the name of Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF).

Recently, a Twitter user drew Afridi’s attention towards a poor family who was spotted with a placard during day 5 of the second Test at National Stadium which read, “Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, please help in my son’s operation.”

Lala @SAfridiOfficial, kindly help this kid through SAF 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nhamaKNIfQ — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) March 17, 2022

Afridi later responded to the viral picture of a man with his son and promised to help them, saying, “Thank you for bringing my attention to this child. My team at Shahid Afridi Foundation has reached out and contacted the child’s family. We will take the necessary steps to provide care and support for this child.”

Thank you for bringing my attention to this child. My team at @SAFoundationN has reached out & contacted the child’s family. We will take the necessary steps to provide care and support for this child. https://t.co/I2GY8cLRNo — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 17, 2022

With this, Afridi has once again won the hearts of millions of fans, and especially the young kid who came in to watch the final day of the historic Australia Test in Karachi.