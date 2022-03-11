Shahid Afridi Makes a Big Announcement About Entering Politics

Shahid Afridi has hinted at the possibility of joining politics in the near future. Afridi said that he cannot rule out joining politics as he does not want to be called out for taking ‘u-turns’ if he does end up in politics.

Afridi said that he wants to help the people of Pakistan with his philanthropy work and does not have any intentions of joining politics right now.

The former national team captain also criticized the current Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, for not fulfilling the promises he made to the public prior to being elected as the PM. Afridi said that the government has been unable to project the work done and it would take at least 15 years for PM Imran to fulfill his promises.

Afridi said that PM Imran needs to realize that politics is not the same as cricket. He added that his individualistic mindset works as captain of a cricket team but he needs to keep in mind that there are a lot of people involved in running a country. He further stated that Imran Khan needs to work with opposition as well as his own party members to keep Pakistan on the path of prosperity.