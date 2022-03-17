StormFiber Goes Offline Due to Temporary Outage in Power Systems

There was an outage in UPS power systems because of power surge in the morning, that resulted into outage for StormFiber internet users.

As part of Standard Operating Procedures, electricity supply was disconnected which caused temporary interruptions in internet connectivity.

Our sources confirm that the a complete check-up has been made at the facility after which services are now being restored in phases.

StormFiber has also informed its customers that their systems are currently bring restored and that services will be back online in next few hours.

Here’s the official statement from StormFiber: (pic attached)

This is a developing story and will be updated when and if more information will be available