British High Commissioner Visits MG Pakistan’s Local Assembly Plant

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Christian Turner visited the assembly plant of MG JW Automobile Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd in Lahore on Thursday.

The visit was an exciting event where the High Commissioner interacted with the company’s senior representatives, visited MG’s state-of-the-art facility, and got to test drive the all-electric Marvel R and HS PHEV.

Delighted to have received HE @CTurnerFCDO at @MGPakistan Manufacturing plant. As a modern day innovative brand,HE admired the resonance MG brand that has established n Pak is one of a kind.We firmly believe our people to people connections r underpinning deep relations btw🇵🇰& 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/JFsBMefqAf — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) March 17, 2022

Speaking at the event, Dr. Turner said:

It is a wonderful showcase of the British Automotive Brand in Pakistan. The future is electric and MG will be cutting down carbon emissions with electric vehicles for cleaner and greener Pakistan.

In March 2021, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, had also visited the setup and had similar sentiments after his visit. MG Pakistan has delivered over 10,000 vehicles, launched 7 dealerships with MG Care Centers, and introduced the latest SUVs in Pakistan.

The company has quickly garnered significant popularity in Pakistan, despite only having sold Completely Built-Up (CBU) imports. Its first locally assembled variant line-off was held on May 28, 2021, and after successful testing and trials, MG is ready to launch locally assembled vehicles in Pakistan.

The automaker seeks to make Pakistan an integral part of its global supply chain and export Pakistan-made MG vehicles across the globe. It declared on the occasion that it is set to begin full-scale commercial production of its vehicles in Pakistan very soon.