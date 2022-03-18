Ease of Doing Business and Use of Innovative Strategy Essential for Sustainable Business Activities: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said ease of doing business and the use of innovative strategies by incorporating digital technology were essential to ensuring sustainable business activities in the country.

Addressing the launch of Asaan Karobar Programme organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Board of Investment, the president emphasized a regulatory yet conducive environment that facilitated the businessmen to easily launch and operate their activities.

ALSO READ President Urges Youth to Acquire Right Skillset to Avail Career Opportunities

President Alvi said a country’s prime interest was to promote business activities and stressed the importance of taking on board the stakeholders for a successful policy formulation.

He mentioned that the government’s effective strategy of holding consultations with the relevant traders and businessmen helped revive the textile industry.

He lauded the online portal launched by the Ministry of Commerce aimed at identifying regulatory obstacles and problems through the active involvement of private sector and business associations.

He congratulated the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Federal Board of Revenue for their coordinated efforts in ensuring a business-friendly environment in the country.

Dr Alvi also pointed out a few hiccups in the smooth flow of processes and the reasons for bureaucratic red-tapism, however, stressed the need for changing mindsets and improving attitude towards work or businesses for better efficiency and deliverance.

He said, minimizing the human factor, increasing dependence on technology and adhering to timelines could prove helpful.

ALSO READ Kamyab Pakistan Program to Offer Loans Worth Rs. 700 Billion to Overseas Pakistanis

President Alvi also urged offering women in the country the opportunities of ease of business through digital setups, adding that an across-the-board inclusion of population could lead to the vibrant and emergent middle class.

Adviser to Prime Minister of Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood highlighted the reforms that the Board of Investment (BOI) had implemented to reduce the compliance burden on businesses and to promote ease of doing business specifically in small and medium enterprises.

He said the government had taken effective steps to facilitate the businessmen and traders that helped ensure economic growth in the country.

Minister of State & BOI Chairman Muhammad Azfar Ahsan termed the Asaan Karobar Programme as a historic and nationwide reform drive to improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan.