President Urges Youth to Acquire Right Skillset to Avail Career Opportunities

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday advised the youth to equip themselves with the skillset that will enable them to avail career opportunities in various sectors.

The president was addressing the first-ever Career Guide Expo 2022 held by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

Dr Alvi thanked the ministry for providing students with a rare opportunity that should be expanded across the country. He told the youth to enter fields based on market needs and their aptitudes, and advised them to be unprejudiced to others’ knowledge. The President mentioned that besides improving their communication skills, it was also equally essential for the youth to be trustworthy as corruption has been rotting the country.

He said that despite the absence of market analysis in the past, Pakistan had produced doctors even beyond the market requirement, which had led to the brain drain because of the lack of jobs. The world has a dearth of human capital as around 80 million people are needed just for cyber security. He explained that Pakistan has a huge advantage in this context as the world is also looking at it for quality human capital.

Exemplifying young Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, and the Indian girl Muskan Khan for her courage to protect her right to wear the hijab, he advised the girls to contribute to national development after getting educated instead of sitting idle.

The three-day Expo features one-on-one counseling, a career guide seminar, over 30 stalls by local and international organizations, a book fair, a scholarship pavilion, and an ideas exhibition.

Dr Alvi visited the stalls set up by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL), Oxford University Press, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Navy, and other organizations.