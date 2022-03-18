Ex-Indian Cricketer Responds to Ramiz Raja’s Tall Claims of PSL Vs IPL

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling to bring some changes in the way PSL is played to attract star foreign players and the auction system is one of them. However, former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator, Aakash Chopra says even if there is an auction system in PSL, no player will be seen playing for 16 crores in the PSL.

Responding to Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Ramiz Raja, on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, “Even if you do an auction instead of drafts, it is not going to happen, you will not see a player playing for 16 crores in the PSL. It cannot happen at all, market dynamics are not going to allow that to happen, it’s as simple as that.”

Earlier this week, Ramiz Raja had said that if the cricket board went for an auction model instead of a draft system, PSL can compete with the money-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ramiz Raja had also stated that franchise cricket is based on money and said “When the cricket economy grows in Pakistan, our respect will rise. The main driver of that financial economy is the PSL.”

While giving the example of a South African pacer, Chris Morris who was the most expensive player in the last year’s IPL edition, Chopra said that Morris’ single ball was worth more than the players’ salary in other leagues.

“To be very honest, Chris Morris’ one ball, when he played last time, was more expensive than the players’ salary in other leagues. Is it even possible to compete or compare yourself with the IPL, whether it is PSL, BBL, The Hundred or the CPL? Is it a slightly misplaced judgment?”