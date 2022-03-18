Pakistan Red Crescent Society Partners With NDMA for Disaster Risk Management

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) signed on Friday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in various areas of disaster risk management.

The areas of cooperation will include support in tackling disasters during all phases and other emergency situations through preparedness, mitigation, community-based disaster risk reduction (CBDRR), and relief/rehabilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz, commended PRCS for its role in the management of disasters, especially in the recent COVID-19 outbreak. He hoped that collaboration with PRCS would help develop a sustainable mechanism for quick and effective response following any disasters in the country.

Chairman PRCS, Abrar ul Haq, appreciated the role of NDMA in disaster management and stressed the need to enhance cooperation and create synergies for disaster management.