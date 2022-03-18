Pakistan to Observe Shab-e-Barat With Religious Fervor Tonight

Shab-e- Barat, the night of fortune, repentance, and salvation, will be observed tonight (Friday) with religious zeal and fervor all over Pakistan.

As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, special gatherings will be held across the country where Ulema and Khateebs, in their special sermons, will highlight the importance of the holy night.

Special prayers would be offered in mosques across the country to seek the blessings of Allah and forgiveness for past sins.

People would visit the graveyards to offer Fateha at the graves of their loved ones.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also wished Shab-e-Barat to the nation and hoped that the night of blessings will bring peace and prosperity.

Shab-e-Barat Mubarak to the nation & the Muslim Ummah. May Allah Almighty have mercy on us and bring us peace and prosperity. Ameen! — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2022

Shab-e-Barat, – the holiest night between 14 and 15 of Sha’ban, the 8th month of the Islamic calendar – is devoted to seeking forgiveness for the past year and good fortune for the coming year. It is observed 15 days before the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims believe that on Shab-e-Barat, Allah rewrites their destinies for the coming year based on past actions. This is why the Muslims spend the night asking for His forgiveness for any transgression.