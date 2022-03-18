Proton Pakistan Shares Good News on Deliveries of Saga and X70

The constraints on business hours, social distance, and interstate traveling in Malaysia will be reduced from 1 April onward, which will allow Proton Pakistan (Al-Haj Automotive) to enhance its production operations and begin the delivery of vehicles.

Malaysian supplies will be streamlined in April 2022, enabling the automaker to increase the output of locally assembled Proton Saga and begin mass production of the Proton X70 SUV.

Al-Haj Automotive (Pvt.) Limited has been assembling and ‘delivering’ Proton Saga locally since November 2021.

Proton’s dealers will be informed next week of the delivery schedules for the locally assembled Proton X70 SUV, and its customers can reach out to their respective Proton dealerships to inquire about the delivery schedules that will begin next week.

Interestingly, the automaker had remained silent for more than three months in the wake of price hikes, maintaining the prices it had announced in November 2021.

Proton Saga’s base variant is currently the cheapest sedan in the Pakistani market despite the fact that its customers have previously faced severe delivery delays.

Nonetheless, the recent announcement is good news for local buyers who have long waited for Proton vehicles.