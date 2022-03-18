Shafqat Mahmood Clarifies Role of His Ministry in CSS Exams

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, on Thursday, clarified that the Education Ministry has no involvement in the Central Superior Service (CSS) examination in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Mahmood categorically stated that the education ministry has no connection to the CSS examination, saying that the matters related to CSS exams fall under the Federal Public Service Commission’s (FPSC) domain.

ALSO READ PCB Changes Venue of ODI and T20I Series Against Australia

“It is clarified that the Ministry of Education or I personally have nothing to do with CSS exam content or date. All issues concerning CSS are the domain of the federal public service commission FPSC,” he added.

It is clarified that The Ministry of Education or I personally have nothing to do with CSS exam content or date. All is issues concerning it are the domain of the federal public service commission FPSC — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 17, 2022

The clarification came after several students requested the Education Minister on Twitter to intervene and change the schedule for CSS Examination 2022.

ALSO READ Medicine Shortage Imminent As Hundreds of Factories Threaten to Shut Down

CSS 2022 Exam should be conducted at the end of June. We are going to attempt it at full strength. — A to Z (@Fahim76622612) March 17, 2022

It is to be noted that the MCQ-based Preliminary Test (MPT) for CSS 2022 was held on 20 February 2022, whereas the written examinations will be conducted in May 2022.