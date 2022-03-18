PCB Changes Venue of ODI and T20I Series Against Australia

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to shift the white-ball leg of the Australia series to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore keeping in view the current political instability in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to the original schedule, ODIs and the one-off T20 international were to be played in Rawalpindi, but PCB revealed that they have devised Plan A and B for the remainder of the series due to the political uncertainty in Islamabad.

Now all three ODI matches and a T20 international will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore from March 29 to April 04.