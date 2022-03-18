Sources Reveal Real Reason Behind Shoaib Malik’s Surprise Exclusion From Squad

Veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik’s exclusion from Pakistan’s T20I squad for the upcoming series against Australia raised eyebrows in the cricketing fraternity as the middle-order batter has been a crucial part of the team over the past few months. According to sources, the decision to exclude Malik from the squad was made by Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam.

Sources revealed that Babar had a telephonic conversation with Malik prior to the selection of the squad where the captain communicated to the experienced batter that the team is looking to offer opportunities to young cricketers in the upcoming limited-overs series.

Babar stated that this is not the end of the line for Malik and his services will be required in the near future. He told Malik to rest in the upcoming series and prepare for the challenges in the future.

The 27-year old told Malik that he has the utmost respect for his services over the past two decades but he also wants to test future stars of the country. Malik replied that he has no issues with not being included in the team and he will be happy to be of service whenever required.

Malik stated that this is the perfect time to build the future of the Pakistan team and he has no regrets over Babar’s decision.

Pakistan’s limited-overs series against Australia is scheduled to commence on 29 March. The venue of the series is still not confirmed as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) contemplates the political situation in Rawalpindi and Islamabad before arriving at a conclusion.