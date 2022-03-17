Pakistan Announces Limited-Overs Squad With Fresh Faces for Australia Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the national team squads for the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia. Babar Azam will lead the Men in Green and Shadab Khan will be his deputy while there are a number of new faces in the squads.

Left-arm spinner, Asif Afridi, and young wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Haris, have earned their first national team call-up on the back of some impressive performances in the domestic circuit. Both the players were particularly impressive in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

Meanwhile, all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz who was ruled out of PSL 7 midway through the tournament due to injury has regained full fitness as well and has also been included in the squad.

Surprisingly, all-rounders, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim have not been included in both the ODI and the T20I squads. Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Mohammad Wasim Jnr. will form the pace attack while Usman Qadir is part of the spin-bowling department.

The three-match ODI series is set to commence from 29 March with the venue still to be confirmed by the PCB. The one-off T20I will be played on 5 April.

Here are the full squads: