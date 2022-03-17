Pakistan Announces Limited-Overs Squad With Fresh Faces for Australia Series

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 17, 2022 | 5:58 pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the national team squads for the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia. Babar Azam will lead the Men in Green and Shadab Khan will be his deputy while there are a number of new faces in the squads.

Left-arm spinner, Asif Afridi, and young wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Haris, have earned their first national team call-up on the back of some impressive performances in the domestic circuit. Both the players were particularly impressive in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

Meanwhile, all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz who was ruled out of PSL 7 midway through the tournament due to injury has regained full fitness as well and has also been included in the squad.

Surprisingly, all-rounders, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim have not been included in both the ODI and the T20I squads. Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Mohammad Wasim Jnr. will form the pace attack while Usman Qadir is part of the spin-bowling department.

The three-match ODI series is set to commence from 29 March with the venue still to be confirmed by the PCB. The one-off T20I will be played on 5 April.

Here are the full squads:

ODI Squad T20I Squad
Babar Azam (c) Babar Azam (c)
Shadab Khan (vc) Shadab Khan (vc)
Abdullah Shafique Asif Afridi
Asif Afridi Asif Ali
Asif Ali Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman Haider Ali
Haider Ali Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf Hasan Ali
Hasan Ali Ifitkhar Ahmed
Ifitkhar Ahmed Khushdil Shah
Imam-ul-Haq Mohammad Haris
Khushdil Shah Mohammad Nawaz
Mohammad Haris Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Nawaz Mohammad Wasim Jnr.
Mohammad Rizwan Shaheen Afridi
Mohammad Wasim Jnr. Shahnawaz Dahani
Saud Shakeel Usman Qadir
Shaheen Afridi
Shahnawaz Dahani
Usman Qadir

