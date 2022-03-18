The Pros and Cons of Investing in a Rental Property: Everything You Need to Know

Pakistani citizens are more inclined towards investing in real estate because other investment ventures, such as gold and the dollar, are currently quite volatile. The real estate sector provides better stability in monetary terms and appreciates over time.

However, there are some pros and cons of buying and investing in a rental property, and it ultimately comes down to what works best for each individual. Graana.com has compiled some of the pros and cons of each approach.

Pros of Buying Another Property for Rental Income

Some of the advantages of purchasing another property for rental income are listed below:

You’ll Have Another Steady Stream of Income

When you buy a property to rent it out, you secure a stream of income that will grow over time, regardless of the economy. This is a great way to provide stability and peace of mind, especially if you have sporadic sources of income. If you buy a property in a good location, it is likely to appreciate, giving you a greater return on investment.

Diversifying Your Investments Reduces Your Risk

Renting out a property is a great way to diversify your investments and reduce the risk of bankruptcy. If your investment doesn’t get profitable, you will still have another source of money. With multiple investments, you’ll be less likely to lose everything if one doesn’t have a positive ROI. This is critical for people close to retirement.

You Can Tax-Deduct Mortgage Interest and Other Expenses

When you buy a rental property, you can tax-deduct the mortgage interest and other expenses related to the property; this can save you a lot of money in the long run. For example, if you have a mortgage of Rs. 20 Lacs on your rental property, and you deduct that from your taxable income, and you will save about Rs. 4 Lacs in taxes over the life of the mortgage.

Cons of Buying Another Property for Rental Income

There can be some downsides to purchasing another property for rental income as well:

Maintenance of Property Can be Costly and Time-Consuming

You essentially take on a property manager’s job when buying a rental property. You have to deal with additional maintenance costs and responsibilities. This can be a significant burden, especially if your property is far away.

Moreover, maintaining a rental property can be costly and time-consuming. You may need to hire a professional property manager to take care of things, thus cutting your profits.

Possibility of Illiquidity

One of the main disadvantages of buying a rental property is the possibility of illiquidity; you might not be able to sell the property when you want or at the price you want.

There are several reasons why a property may become illiquid. One reason is that the housing market may be weak, and there are not many buyers interested in purchasing rental properties. Another reason could be that the property may not be desirable to potential buyers.

Tenant Issues

When you rent your home to someone else, there’s always the possibility that they might damage it, negatively affecting the house’s worth. You also can’t rule out the risk that your tenant would fail to pay rent on time, causing cash flow problems if you rely on that income to cover your ownership expenditures. While proper tenant screening and collecting a security deposit can help lessen these difficulties, they cannot remove them.

Investing in a rental property, such as apartments for rent in Karachi, may be the right choice for you, but it’s essential to weigh the pros and cons before deciding.