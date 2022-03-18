Video of Rizwan Giving Shaheen a Haircut Goes Viral

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan enjoy a good camaraderie and they are often seen enjoying themselves when they are together.

The young pacer shared a short video on his Twitter handle in which Rizwan could be seen cutting Shaheen’s hair. The fast bowler captioned the video with the message saying, “The centurion and savior” of the Karachi Test has unlimited skills.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Wins Hearts With a Kind Gesture

Shaheen also extended his gratitude to Rizwan for giving him a haircut, “Thank you for the hair cut Superman. You nailed it”. Shaheen also appreciated him for his unlimited skills, “Is there anything he can’t do? The centurion and savior of the Karachi Test has no limit to his skills.”

Is there anything he can't do? The centurion and saviour of Karachi Test has no limit to his skills. Thank you for the hair cut #SuperMan. You nailed it. 🙌👏 #QuarantineLife @iMRizwanPak pic.twitter.com/1NfC7a1xO8 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 18, 2022

Currently, both sides are in Lahore for the third and final Test match. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also decided to shift all the white-ball matches to Lahore due to political instability in the federal capital.

Both sides will now play the last Test, three ODIs, and one T20 International match at the Gaddafi Stadium while the Australian squad for white-ball leg will reach Lahore on March 24.