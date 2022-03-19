Chery Pakistan Starts Local Production of Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro

Chery Pakistan has begun locally manufacturing Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro and is currently involved in trials under the observation of experts and engineers.

The first vehicle is slated to roll off the assembly line on Thursday, 24 March, according to a report by Pakwheels, and the company is preparing to officially begin booking orders at the end of this month.

Chery Pakistan’s locally produced cars will be sold by dealer networks in metropolises such as Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Gujrat, and Multan.

Tiggo 4 Pro is a B+ segment SUV with a 1.5L TCi engine that competes against Kia Sportage Alpha, MG ZS, and sedans in the same category. Meanwhile, Tiggo 8 Pro is a C-segment 7-seater SUV with a 1.6 TGDi engine, set to compete with Toyota Fortuner and Kia Sorento.

Pakistanis will have now have more options and the competition will be fierce with the addition of these two new cars. Both of them have been introduced in South Africa where they have been quite successful, and are also expected to fare well in Pakistan.