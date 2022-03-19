Former Pakistani Cricketer To Join as England and Lions’ Batting Scout

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is likely to appoint a former Pakistani cricketer and fielding coach in National High Performace Centre (NHPC), Atiq-uz-Zaman, as an England and Lions’ Batting Scout and will soon formally announce the appointment.

It is pertinent to mention that England & Lions’ scouts play a critical role in identifying, monitoring, and recommending players for England. It also observes and provides insight into players’ current readiness and future potential to play for England.

According to the details, Atiq was working as a fielding coach in National High Performace Centre and had requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to give him the same responsibility for the national team but the PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja had declined.

It is also reported that Atiq had sent his resignation to Pakistan Cricket Board due to not trusting him as the fielding coach for the Pakistan team and now lives in England.

Atiq-uz-Zaman had played a lot for St Annes Cricket Club in Lancashire and also for a number of first-class sides in Pakistan and was in close contact with England and Wales Cricket Board after relinquishing his responsibility as NHPC coach.

Atiq-uz-Zaman is a former Pakistani wicket-keeper batter who represented the national side in a single Test and three One Day International matches. He was part of the Pakistan team in the period where two legendary wicket-keeper-batters, Moin Khan and Rashid Latif were playing in a national setup.