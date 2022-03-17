Karachi Police Arrests Thief Who Stole 15,000 Motorcyles

Police have finally arrested a thief who stole 15,000 motorcycles and 12 other vehicles from Karachi.

The suspect Asif would sell the stolen motorcycle for prices as low as Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 25,000, and was injured and arrested during an encounter, the police stated.

The thief confessed in a video statement to stealing 15,000 two-wheelers from Karachi. They were then transferred to Hub, Balochistan to be resold. He had stolen the vehicles from different areas of Karachi, including Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Model Colony, and Bengali Park, and had been also arrested four times before this encounter.

Asif revealed that his late father, who was killed in a police encounter, was a target killer who also stole cars and motorcycles and took them to Balochistan.

Karachi is known for its high street crime rate, including mobile phone and purse snatchings and auto thefts. However, the incidents do not seem to wane despite regular news of arrests of wanted criminals.

Via Geo Urdu