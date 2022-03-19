Sri Lanka To Host Asia Cup In August-September This Year

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup after the annual general meeting held in Colombo on Saturday.

The event will be held in Sri Lanka in August-September this year while it was also decided in the meeting that the Asian mega event will be a T20I competition.

According to the details, the tournament was due in 2020 but the Covid-19 restrictions had compelled the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to postpone the event.

The Asian cricket authority then planned to host the event in June 2021 but the pandemic denied the organizers once again.

Six Asian teams including India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and a Qualifier will be playing each other between August 27 and September 11.

It should be mentioned here that the Qualifier tournament will be played between UAE and Kuwait from August 20.

The Asia Cup competition was started back in 1984 in Sharjah and so far, 14 editions have been conducted in different countries since its inception while Pakistan will host the 2023 edition.

The last edition was won by India, the most dominant team in Asia Cup history who has won the title seven times, Sri Lanka five times, and Pakistan has won the tournament two times, first in 2000 and then in 2012.