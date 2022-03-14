Imran Khan Reveals Real Reason Behind Lack of Pakistan-India Cricket Series

Pakistan and India haven’t played a bilateral series since 2012-13 and the former Pakistan World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, has blamed Narendra Modi-led government for this.

While criticizing the BJP government in a media talk, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he does not see any improvement in the relations, and BJP’s hostile attitude has affected the cricket of both countries.

“India right now has a racist Hindutva regime preaching racial superiority and hatred for minorities, especially Muslims. Hence there is no forward movement in relations of Pakistan and India and so cricket is also affected,” he added.

Imran Khan has played a lot of cricket against India in both countries and was considered one of the most loved cricket personalities in India. He had expressed his desire in the past on several occasions for both Pakistan and India to take cricket relations forward.

Last year at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in UAE, PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, and his BCCI counterpart, Saurav Ganguly, held a meeting regarding the resumption of bilateral cricket between the two countries.

It is pertinent to mention that neighboring countries have been playing each other at the ICC events but do not play bilateral cricket. The Misbah-led team toured India for a white-ball tour in 2012-13 where Pakistan won the ODI series by 2-1 while the T20 series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both the teams last played each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 where Pakistan comfortably beat India by 10 wickets while both the nations will lock horns in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 in Australia.