Apex Legends Mobile is Now Open for Registration on Google Play Store

Back in February, Apex Legends launched its mobile app in 10 countries. A press email now highlights that the game will be launched this year and is available for pre-registration on Google Play Store.

Video game developers EA and Respawn Entertainment confirmed Apex Legends Mobile will be available to international audiences soon. Despite being built from scratch, the game is still very similar to the PC/console version, except for a few minor changes such as the default perspective shift from first-person to third-person.

Respawn stated that users who register now will be “among the first” to play the game when it officially launches and will also receive exclusive in-game rewards.

It is unclear whether the game will be available in the United States or other regions, however, on the official Apex Legends website, Respawn commented:

Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau will be included in the global pre-registration.

Yet, the press email specifically indicates that pre-registration will be available globally except for “China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Russia, and Belarus.”

The gaming studio also revealed the pre-registration trailer a few days ago, giving players a sneak peek into what the mobile version of the game would actually look like.

The game can be pre-registered from the Google App Store by simply searching for it and tapping on the pre-register button. Although the game is still a work in progress, it is continuously being improved to run on several different devices and will be accessible to all those who registered once the game rolls out globally.

The game will, however, have certain limitations and will not run on iOS devices with less than 2GB of RAM or Android devices with less than 3GB of RAM. Exceptions will be made for smartphones by Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Lenovo with 2GB of RAM.