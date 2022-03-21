Here’s When Every OnePlus Phone is Launching This Year [Leak]

Over the recent years, OnePlus has developed a reputation for delivering impressive smartphones that are known for their decent spec sheets and affordable price tags, which has also gained the smartphone manufacturer a loyal customer base. It all started with the company releasing one smartphone per year. This number later increased to two with the introduction of the OnePlus T series and now, years later, the number has increased considerably, especially after the launch of the Nord lineup and the merger with Oppo.

As of yet, the company has debuted two smartphones in 2022. However, according to a recent leak, we should be expecting at least six more this year.

Here are some of the upcoming Nord/number series products •OnePlus 10 Pro – March

•OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite – April

•OnePlus Nord 2T – April End/Early May

•OnePlus 10R – May

•OnePlus Nord 3 (Nord Pro) – July

•OnePlus 10 Ultra (10 Pro Plus) – Late Q3 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 21, 2022

A reliable tipster, Yogesh Brar, shared a tentative launch timeline for the upcoming OnePlus handsets. His tweet lists 6 devices that will be making their debut starting March till late Q3 2022. However, if this list is to be trusted, then we would definitely be witnessing some more smartphone launches as he hasn’t mentioned successors to entry-level Nord models.

Furthermore, all of the above-mentioned models have already leaked, with the OnePlus 10 Pro being on sale in China since January.

However, given that there’s no official confirmation from the company, as of yet. We look forward to hearing more about each of these smartphones in the coming days.

Previously, the company had announced its roadmap for the year 2022 at Mobile World Congress (MWC). According to the announcement, OnePlus will be debuting a new retail model in India this year. The new model aims to increase the synergy between the company’s online and off-line sales systems.