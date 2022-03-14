Only Pro Models of iPhone 14 Will Get Better Hardware [Leak]

Rumors regarding Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 flagship series have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Some important details regarding the lineup have already been revealed, showcasing dramatic design changes.

In the latest report by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from 9to5Mac, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models will have significantly different specifications than previous-generation models.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

The analyst stated that the upcoming A16 Bionic chip will be used for the Pro models only, which includes the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. While the standard models include the iPhone 14 and 14 Max, which will be powered by the A15 Bionic SoC.

Historically, for its expensive models, Apple has always used the same processors with more cores or memory capacity. However, the use of two entirely different processors for the standard and premium models was only done in 2013 for the iPhone 5S and 5C.

Moreover, current generations of iPhones come with only 4GB of RAM. Whereas the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will have 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and the regular models will feature 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Previous reports suggested that the Pro models will have a dual pill-shaped punch-hole cutout. While the standard models will still feature a notch for the selfie camera.

Apple appears to be experimenting with the iPhone 14 series and its different specifications. Kuo also highlighted that the iPhone 14 Max will feature a 6.7-inch display, the first time a non-Pro model has a Pro-sized display.

The company still has not officially announced the launch date of the iPhone 14 series. However, the lineup will likely be revealed in the fall of this year.