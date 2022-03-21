Master Auto Engineering Establishes Parts Manufacturing Plant in Faisalabad

Master Auto Engineering, the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for automotive parts and a subsidiary of Procon Engineering (Pvt) Ltd., has established a manufacturing plant in Faisalabad.

CEO Hyundai Nishat Motor Hasan Mansha, COO Hyundai Nishat Motor Tatsuya Sato, and Vice President Hyundai Nishat Sohail Nawaz, officially inaugurated the Master Auto Engineering factory on 14 March.

The factory is located in Phase-11, M-3 Industrial City Special Economic Zone, near the Hyundai Nishat Motor Plant.

PROCON Engineering (Pvt.) Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is the first company of its kind in Pakistan, with state-of-the-art self-reliant composite manufacturing facilities in Lahore and Karachi built on 98,250 sq m of cumulative area.

The inauguration was attended by Vice-Chairman Master Group of Industries, Nadeem Malik; GM Hyundai Nishat Motor, Norez Abdullah; Vice President Hyundai and Director Master Group, Danial Malik.

