Changan Oshan X7 Vs. Kia Sportage Vs. Peugeot 2008 [Comparison]

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has debuted the all-new Oshan X7 SUV to an enthusiastic reception from the public. Although it’s a modern midsize crossover SUV, it has been positioned to compete with smaller crossover SUVs.

Currently, Kia Sportage is regarded as the benchmark of all crossover SUVs. It is also currently the best-selling SUV of Pakistan. Furthermore, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has also recently launched a premium subcompact crossover — Peugeot 2008 — at a similar price.

This article will compare all three of the aforementioned SUVs to see that, at around Rs. 6 million, which one makes the most sense:

Exterior Styling

Oshan X7

Changan’s new models are some of the sharpest-looking vehicles on the roads today, which is also true of the Oshan X7 SUV.

The front has a large mesh-patterned front grille, a pair of sleek LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), a sporty front bumper, and a smooth hood design.

The side profile is the same as most crossover SUVs, with a few character lines along the length, a high beltline, and a set of 19″ alloy wheels allowing for a refined look.

The rear is also similar to most crossovers. A large lightbar spans across the rear of the SUV, accompanied by a silver strip, a beefy rear bumper with dual exhaust cutouts. Overall, the Oshan X7 boasts an imposing, yet comparatively subtle look.

Sportage

Over time, Pakistanis have become familiar with Sportage’s styling, which is, in all fairness, a bit too zany.

The LED headlights with quad-DRLs, Kia’s patented tiger-nose grille, a sharp front bumper with non-functional vents, make the SUV’s front fascia look like the head of a wasp. On the side, the SUV has 18″ alloys (17″ in Alpha), and a tall shoulder line for a muscular look.

On the back, Sportage has a horizontal red stripe that bridges the sharp LED taillights. Its indicator lights and reverse lights are mounted at the bottom of the rear bumper, which adds to its quirkiness.

ALSO READ Chery Pakistan is About to Launch Tiggo 8 to Take on Changan Oshan X7

Overall, Sportage’s design is offbeat, but in an endearing way.

2008

After looking at Peugeot 2008, it becomes evident why France is the fashion capital of the world.

2008 is a devilishly handsome SUV with unconventional looks. The huge front grille painted in chromed-black, sharp front bumpers, sharp LED headlights, and the ‘Lion’s Claw’ DRLs make for a striking and attractive front fascia.

2008’s side profile looks comparatively subdued, with the exception of a few sharp body creases, 17-inch rims, and a contrasting D-pillar. The radical styling continues around the back with a smart tailgate design, streaked LED taillights on either side and a unique-looking rear bumper.

Even in this comparison, Peugeot 2008 takes an easy win in terms of styling.

Interior Design

Oshan X7

Oshan X7’s interior is subdued, yet fancy. Flowing lines fill the cabin, which is made from up-market materials such as faux leather, piano black panels, soft-touch materials, and crisp screens, allowing for a posh feel.

X7 is a D-segment crossover SUV with a spacious cabin that can seat up to seven passengers comfortably (in comfort variant only). Overall, the Oshan X7’s interior is a nice place to be in.

Kia Sportage

Although intuitive and reliable, Sportage’s interior clearly hasn’t aged well. The design is simple and effective, however, there are other SUVs in the market with better interiors.

It has leatherette seats (fabric ones in Alpha). Plus, the cabin space is roomy, comfortable, and can easily accommodate 5 people. Reclinable rear seats and a panoramic sunroof (plain roof in Alpha) add more class to the interior.

All of these elements combined make for a strong value family vehicle.

2008

Peugeot 2008’s interior matches the zaniness of its exterior. Despite an unconventional dash design, air vents, hexagonal dual-spoke steering wheel, and a series of screens, the layout is intuitive and easy to use.

Although the interior is mostly made of materials like leather and premium fabric, there are some cheap-feeling plastic trim pieces in some places below the dashboard.

ALSO READ Hyundai and Kia Are Working on Small and Affordable Electric Cars

Overall, however, 2008’s interior handily beats its competitors in terms of design innovation.

Weight and Dimensions

Given that all three SUVs hail from different segments, their dimensions are also quite distinct. The following are the dimensions of all three vehicles:

Measurements Changan Oshan X7 Kia Sportage Peugeot 2008 Overall Length 4,730 mm 4,485 mm 4,300 mm Width 1,870 mm 1,855 mm 1,770 mm Overall Height 1,720 mm 1,635 mm 1,530 mm Wheelbase 2,786 mm 2,670 mm 2,605 mm Ground Clearance – 172 mm 170 mm Luggage Capacity 1,407 Liters (5 Seat Variant) 491 liters (1,701 liters with rear seats folded down) 434 liters (1,400 liters with rear seats folded down) Max. Kerb Weight – 1,544 kg 1,189 kg

Performance

Oshan X7

Oshan X7 has Changan’s all-new 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 185 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meter (Nm) of torque. The power goes to front-wheels only, with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring setup in the back. The SUV has disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

The company states that Oshan X7’s fuel economy is “surprisingly good”, although, no official figures are available at this time.

Sportage

Sportage has a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 155 hp and 196 Nm of torque and comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission that sends power to either front wheels or all four wheels, depending on the variant.

Sportage consists of McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. It also has disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

As reported by various owners, Sportage has a fuel economy of 10 liters per kilometer in the city and 12 liters per kilometer on the highway.

Peugeot 2008

2008 is powered by a 1.2L turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that sends 131 hp and 220 Nm of torque to the front wheels only via a 6-speed automatic transmission.

It has a McPherson struts suspension up front and a torsion bar coil spring set up at the back. It has four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, EDB, and BA technology.

A road test done by whatcar.com showed that 2008 provides an overall fuel economy of around 13 KM/L, which may vary in the dense traffic and road conditions of Pakistan.

Features

The following are the specs and features of all three vehicles:

Specs and Features Peugeot 2008 Allure Kia Sportage AWD Changan Oshan X7 FutureSense Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes Yes 360º Camera Yes No Yes Blind Spot Monitoring Yes No No Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Yes Downhill Assist No No Yes Cruise Control Adaptive Normal Adaptive Lane Keep Assist Yes No No Traction Control Yes Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Yes Drowsiness Detection Yes No No Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes No Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Yes Yes Collision Warning No No Yes Autonomous Emergency Braking No No Yes Airbags 6 2 4 Convenience

All-Wheel Drive No Yes No Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes No Yes Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Rear AC Vents No Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Yes Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Yes Panoramic Sunroof Yes Yes Yes Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats No Yes Yes Heated and Ventilated Front Seats No No Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes

Price and Verdict

The prices of all three SUVs are as follows:

Peugeot 2008

Active — Rs. 5,250,000

Allure — Rs. 5,850,000

Kia Sportage

Alpha — Rs. 4,764,000

FWD — Rs. 5,276,000

AWD — Rs. 5,788,000

Changan Oshan X7

Comfort — Rs. 5,750,000

FutureSense — Rs. 5,950,000

ALSO READ Peshawar Traffic and Military Police Penalize Traffic Violators

Despite being a midsize SUV that competes with Kia Sorento and Toyota Fortuner, its price is almost the same as the cars that are a class below it.

In this comparison, Sportage is still the cheapest SUV — with 2008 being a distant second — but for people who prefer the practicality of a seven-seater and the features and style of an upmarket SUV that do not mind paying extra for better performance and a mild feature update, Oshan X7 is the obvious choice.