Saqlain Mushtaq Gives Shaheen Afridi Taste of His Own Medicine [Video]

Former Pakistan off-spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq is regarded as the inventor of ‘Doosra’ which brought a revolution in off-spin bowling. He is currently Pakistan’s head coach and still bowling some unplayable deliveries in the nets.

The magician spinner dismissed star pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi and replicated his trademark celebration style.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a video where head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, and bowling coach, Shaun Tait, could be seen blowing to Shaheen and Haris Rauf.

In a viral video, Saqlain who was the quickest bowler to pick up 250 wickets in ODI cricket was bowling to Shaheen Afridi and copied his celebration style after getting him out.

Fun at the nets!@Saqlain_Mushtaq continues to bamboozle, Shaun Tait aims to hit 160kph again!#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/3pxNgYq5dr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the 45-year old former spinner also revealed that he had previously dismissed Haris Rauf twice in the practice sessions while the players were enjoying their training during the session.

Saqlain also shared some valuable tips during the session with Pakistan’s all-rounder, Iftikhar Ahmed, who is part of the squad for the Test series.

It is to mention here that Pakistan’s newly-appointed bowling coach, Shaun Tait, who recently joined the Test side also bowled some quick deliveries in the nets.