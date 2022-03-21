This Rugged Phone Features World’s Loudest Speaker for Only $270

AGM Mobile is a European rugged phone maker that has been working on durable smartphones since 2008. The brand has just released its latest and greatest handset, the AGM H5, which is the world’s first rugged phone with Android 12.

Design and Display

First and foremost, the device is armored with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications which make it drop-proof, dustproof, and waterproof. In short, this phone can withstand almost anything you throw at it. It also features the world’s loudest speaker on a smartphone at 109dB.

The display is a 6.52-inch LCD panel with 720p resolution and a waterdrop notch selfie camera. The side key can be programmed to quick launch the camera, torch, or push to talk (PTT). The fingerprint sensor is on the back, right below the giant loudspeaker.

Internals and Storage

The AGM H5 is fitted with MediaTek’s mid-range Helio G35 SoC that comes with 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB memory configurations.

But the phone’s highlighting feature is its software. Rugged phones usually come with outdated Android versions, but this one boots Android 12 out of the box.

Cameras

The main camera setup includes a 48MP primary shooter, which is an unnamed Samsung sensor. This is paired with a 20MP infrared night vision camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie camera is an unnamed 20MP Sony sensor.

Battery and Pricing

This phone also has one of the largest battery cells on a handset. It is a massive 7,000 mAh power cell with support for 15W wired charging and 10W dock charging.

Despite being one of the toughest phones on the planet, the AGM H5 starts at only $269.

AGM H5 Specifications