Zameen.com Holds Successful Family Property Gala at White Citi in Pasrur

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise, recently organized a grand Family Property Gala at the project site of White Citi in Pasrur, Sialkot District. The event was attended in great numbers by families and potential investors.

White Citi features residential plots in sizes of 5, 10-marla, and 1, 1.5-Kanal. The attendees of the Family Property Gala availed this opportunity to review the progress of development work underway at the housing project.

Zameen.com’s expert sales team was also available at the gala to guide the investors with real-time market insights and statistics to help them make informed decisions.

White Citi has received its approval from the TMA and other relevant authorities.

Addressing the gala, Director Project Sales, Muzaffar Majeed stated that Zameen.com had become a leading property platform in Pakistan.

He said that owing to the people’s unwavering trust in the brand, the company was now launching projects in all big and small districts of the country.

He further revealed that the development work for the White Citi project was 95% complete and an investment made here today could generate 30% capital gains in the medium-term.

Associate Director Project Sales, Arsalan Ahmed also addressed the ceremony and revealed that the greatest investment attraction of White Citi was its easy installment plan that spans over 30 months.

He added that the power and gas authorities had also approved connections for the project.

Ahmed stated that this project was strategically located at Main Sialkot-Pasrur Road, where it offered an easy approach to all main points in the city, and that was the reason behind its immense popularity among genuine buyers and investors.