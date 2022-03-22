Asus Launches World’s Slimmest Convertible Laptop

Asus is not known to hold back on hardware and design, and it shows on its latest convertible ultrabook, the ZenBook 14 OLED. The 2 in 1 laptop is packed with high-end specifications and it is claimed to be the slimmest convertible on the market.

The ZenBook 14 Flip is a thin and lightweight machine that can bend all the way back to become a tablet. This means it has touchscreen support on its 14-inch display, which is an OLED panel with 2.8k resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Since it is an OLED panel, the screen has better colors and contrast than rival laptops with LCD screens. It covers 100% of the DCI P3 color gamut.

The chiclet-style keyboard has a 1.4mm key travel and the touchpad brings a virtual numpad. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the top right corner of the keyboard and the speakers are tuned by Harmon Kardon. The laptop is only 15.9mm thick and weighs 1.4kg.

Under the hood, the laptop is packed with Ryzen 5000 processors with options to choose between Ryzen 5 5600H, Ryzen 7 5800H, and Ryzen 9 5900HX. The publication does not talk about the GPU, but there is up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage and 16GB RAM.

The ports lined up on the side include a USB A port, USB C with and without Thunderbolt 4, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. Battery capacity is 63Whr with support for 100W rapid charging through the USB C port.

The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED has a starting price of $1480 in India. The pricing will slightly differ in other regions across the globe.