Karachi to Get New Recreational Facilities and Affordable Housing Societies

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has decided to soon launch a number of development projects in Karachi to facilitate the citizens of the provincial capital.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting held on Monday with Director General (DG) KDA, Syed, Mohammad Ali Shah, in the chair. Other senior officials of the KDA also attended the meeting.

According to details, the KDA will soon start the development work on new recreational facilities, hospitals, and affordable housing schemes all over the provincial capital.

During the meeting, DG KDA said that the institution has been struggling with a financial crisis for several years. The latest decision is also a part of the department’s efforts to expand its revenue sources.

ALSO READ SBP to Launch Challenge Fund to Promote SMEs and Innovations

The DG KDA added that the department will improve its economic situation by completing these projects on time. As a result, the KDA will become self-sustainable and will soon rank among the most successful departments in the country.

Besides, senior officials also briefed the DG KDA regarding the ongoing development projects in Karachi. The DG expressed satisfaction over the progress of different initiatives and directed the officials to present the progress report every week.