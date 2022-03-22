Toyota is Increasing its Car Prices Today: Report

Toyota Pakistan is reportedly increasing the prices of its completely built-up (CBU) vehicles today, and the expected increment will start from Rs. 300,000 and go up to Rs. 1.25 million. This will be the second price hike announced by the automaker in less than a month.

Pakwheels reported that the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, a jump in freight charges, and rising costs of material costs are behind the upcoming hike.

Toyota’s CBU rates were raised to Rs. 2.28 million at the beginning of this month and were applicable by 4 March. The corporation had also stated that it will pass the price hike on to its customers due to a recent increase in the Regulatory Duty (RD) on imported CBU units.

Note that the prices of all the CBUs had already been elevated to above Rs. 1.1 million. The unbelievable hike of Rs. 2.28 million was announced for Prius 1.8L, while the price of Corolla Cross was upped by Rs. 2.14 million for the premium variant.