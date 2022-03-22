Toyota and Mazda Are Considering Cleaner Fuels Besides EVs

Japanese automakers are focusing primarily on alternative fuels for the future of transportation. Regardless of the fact that the world is steadily opting for electric vehicles (EVs), companies such as Toyota, Subaru, and Mazda all seem to cling to the feasibility of different options.

For example, Subaru is conducting research on automobiles that run on carbon-neutral fuels to reduce vehicular emissions.

Subaru, Toyota Motor, and Mazda Motor competed in a road race in Japan’s Mie Prefecture over the weekend, with vehicles powered by hydrogen and other carbon-neutral fuels.

ALSO READ Toyota Stops Production at 18 Assembly Lines After Earthquake in Japan

The CEOs of all three automakers predict that along with EVs, a number of technologies will result in cleaner transportation in the coming decades. Even so, many who fear that they will lag in the race toward battery-powered cars have opposed their policies of offering a wide range of options.

Offering a combination of conventional and new technologies is a workable solution to easing the difficulty of a business that was based on hydrocarbon combustion for decades.

EVs may have gained popularity the world over but still face challenges such as high end-costs, to obtaining the raw materials required to produce batteries.

ALSO READ Chery Pakistan Starts Local Production of Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro

For now, Toyota is investing heavily in the development of EVs while diversifying its options. It intends to invest half of its $67 billion (Rs. 12.09 trillion) in EVs and the remaining in hybrid and hydrogen technology.

On the other hand, Subaru is striving for carbon neutrality by 2030, with hybrid and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounting for about 40 percent of its sales worldwide.

Via HTauto