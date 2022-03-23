ECB Suspends Another Superstar Batter for 12 Months

A Disciplinary Panel of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) Cricket Discipline Commission has announced its sanction on Jason Roy after he admitted a charge of conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute, in breach of ECB Directive 3.3.

Following a full disciplinary hearing at which all available evidence was heard, the Disciplinary Panel ruled that Roy should:

(i) be suspended from the next two England matches for which he is eligible for selection, but that such suspension be suspended for 12 months dependent on good behavior; and

(ii) pay a fine of £2,500 by 31 March 2022.