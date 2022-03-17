Babar vs Kohli: Comparison of Most Runs in PSL and IPL

PSL and IPL are two of the most-watched T20 leagues, showcasing the top quality skills from the biggest stars of world cricket. The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League has just wrapped up while the Indian Premier League is ready to set the stage for its 15th season.

Taking a look at records, IPL has seen more high-scoring games due to favorable batting conditions in India while PSL is known for its top-quality bowlers not letting the batters completely dominate the league. Still, both tournaments have featured some of the most notable batting performances.

Following is a comparison between most runs scored in PSL and IPL:

Highest Scorer in PSL – Babar Azam

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam is the most successful batter in PSL history. 27-year-old has featured in all seven seasons of the Pakistan Super League, making his PSL debut in 2016 for Islamabad United as an emerging player.

Right after the first edition of the league, the young batter was picked up by Karachi Kings and he recently played his sixth season. In all these years, Babar Azam has scored more runs than any other player with 2,413 runs in 68 matches at an average of 42.33. The star player has also scored 23 half-centuries with a top score of 90 not out.

2021 proved to be the year of Babar Azam’s absolute dominance in the league as he smashed 554 runs in 11 matches, averaging 69.25. It was then the highest number of runs scored by any batter in one edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Babar Azam was also the top scorer a year ago when his team lifted their maiden PSL trophy in 2020. Playing 12 matches in 2020, the star batter had amassed 473 runs at an average of 59.12.

Year Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Team 2016 2 15 7.50 57.69 Islamabad United 2017 10 291 32.22 112.35 Karachi Kings 2018 12 402 40.20 122.18 2019 11 335 30.45 115.51 2020 12 473 59.12 124.14 2021 11 554 69.25 132.53

Highest Scorer in IPL – Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the world’s best batters and surely the best in the Indian Premier League. The former Indian captain has played in every season of IPL, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In 14 editions of IPL, Virat Kohli has mounted 6,283 runs at an average of 37.39 and a strike rate of almost 130. He also became the first player to cross 6,000 runs in IPL history. The star cricketer has also smashed 5 centuries in the league, which is the second most number of hundreds in IPL following Chris Gayle’s 6 tons.

Although the star batter has consistently performed with the bat, IPL saw the best of Virat Kohli in 2016 when he recorded 973 runs in 16 matches at a staggering average of 81.08. It was in this season that Virat Kohli smashed 4 of his 5 IPL centuries along with 7 half-centuries. Although Virat Kohli could not lead his side to lift the trophy, his 973 runs still stand as a record.

Year Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Team 2016 16 973 81.08 152.03 RCB 2017 10 308 30.80 122.22 2018 14 530 48.18 139.10 2019 14 464 33.14 141.46 2020 15 466 42.36 121.35 2021 15 405 28.92 119.46

Statistical Comparison Between Babar and Kohli

Since Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are the overall highest run scorers of PSL and IPL respectively, the following is a comparison of their overall batting figures in these two leagues:

Babar Azam Virat Kohli Seasons 7 14 Matches 68 207 Runs 2413 6283 Average 42.33 37.39 Strike Rate 121.13 129.94

Highest Run Scorer in Every Season of PSL and IPL

When PSL started in 2016, IPL was already 9 years old. However, a comparison can be made between the top scorers of both leagues since 2016. In seven years of PSL, Luke Ronchi and Shane Watson are the only foreign players to end up as top scorers of the season, while Babar Azam has achieved the feat twice.

On the other hand, foreign batters seem to have a better record in IPL with David Warner being the highest run-scorer twice since 2016.

In 2022, Fakhar Zaman scored 588 runs for Lahore Qalandars, which is the highest number of runs scored by any batter in a single edition of PSL. However, a comparison for this year between the two leagues can not be made since IPL 2022 is yet to be played.

Here’s a statistical comparison between the top run-scorers of every season of PSL and IPL: