Abdullah Shafique on the Verge of Breaking Javed Miandad’s Record

Pakistan’s opening batter, Abdullah Shafique is showing his class in the ongoing Test series against Australia. The right-handed opener is the second on the list of leading run-scorers just behind Australia’s Usman Khawaja until now.

The right-handed opener has scored 520 runs at an average of 74.29 in his first eight innings. He has scored a century and four fifties in his short career so far. In comparison, legendary Pakistani batter, Javed Miandad had scored 578 runs which included 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries in his first 8 innings in Test cricket.

The 22-year opener requires just 69 more runs in the second innings of the ongoing Test match in Lahore to surpass Pakistan’s legendary batter, Javed Miandad’s record of 588 runs after the first 9 innings in red-ball cricket.

Batters Innings Runs 100s 50s year Javed Miandad 9 588 2 2 1976-77 Abdullah Shafique 8 520 1 4 2021-22

Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique has also joined the party of elite opening batters after the first eight innings. The likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Herbert Sutcliffe, Conrad Hunte, and Phil Jaques are just ahead of Abdullah who scored 774, 653, 577, and 531 runs respectively.

Here’s the list: