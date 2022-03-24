How to Invest Without Depending on the Market?

The financial market contrived of small and large traders, can be complex and challenging for some. Each investor in the market trades based on the market trends or intuition that comes from the up and down observed in the market.

Nonetheless, traders usually seem to have invested massive capital at market tops and selling at the bottom due to rising fear.

Understanding the reasoning behind emotional investing and technical analysis is critical in avoiding both uplifting and depressive investment traps, which can lead to poor decision-making.

How can traders manage unpredictable financial markets while staying on level ground and trading by adopting technical trends? To give you an insight into the market and technical trends, we have researched and analyzed the guidelines for you to consider before trading.

Why Do Traders Care About Trends?

Trends in the price of a market or security, whether up or down, represent momentum. Many traders try to locate trends in order to buy when markets are rising and sell when they are falling.

What Common Market Trends Should You Not Depend on Solely?

There are many factors that shape the financial market that provides trends over the long term. Unpredictable movements in the financial market instill instability in the market, eventually shaking the confidence of traders.

The following are the events that may impact the confidence of traders adversely:

Intuition and Behavior

A trader with a lack of financial knowledge invests his or her hard-earned funds in order to gain additional income. Still, market changes can cause their investments to lose value. Stress and second-guessing might result in losses as losing trade amount can be costly. Similarly, some individuals have a limited risk tolerance when it comes to trading.

Bull vs Bear Markets

Bull markets are times when the financial sector rises relentlessly and sometimes arbitrarily. When the bull market is raging and investor optimism is high, investors may notice market opportunities or learn from the information available such as news headlines and feel compelled to test new waters.

The investor’s eagerness may push them to try to achieve extra income from the funds that are emerging as a result of optimistic market conditions.

Similarly, fear of losing funds can spur selling when traders discover about a crumbling economy or hear reports about an unstable or unfavorable market. Bear markets are constantly hovering around the corner, and they entail their own set of parameters that traders must be aware of. Thus, such abrupt changes in the market cause traders to make imprecise decisions sometimes.

Market Power

Whether a company tends to have a greater market share in the financial market or not doesn’t necessarily indicate optimistic long-term prospects. Considering this as the sole factor can lead to misleading returns as the competition is increasing each day along with the fluctuations of market share. Thus, a trader may not be fully aware of the intensity of the competition in the market.

Historical Data

Historical returns are frequently linked to a security’s prior performance. Such trends reflect the past economic cycles along with various market reactions. However, traders need to understand that historical data cannot always prove to make an accurate analysis of future trends. The older the historical data, the less likely its effectiveness will be in forecasting future returns.

Supply and Demand Effect

The equation of supply and demand that you have in the professional world also implies financial markets. When there are more buyers than sellers, the buyers bid up the asset prices to persuade sellers to sell more. Similarly, when there are more sellers than buyers, prices fall until they reach a point where buyers are intrigued.

What Trends Must Be Used?

Technical analysis allows the traders to adopt various strategies when observing the trend on a chart as the past data cannot predict the accurate future analysis every time.

Similarly, to gain adequate knowledge on how to integrate the technical strategies while trading, you must download and signup on Binomo, one of the internationally recognized trading platforms that established its operations in 2014.

The platform educates both beginners and experienced traders to efficiently trade. Here are a few strategies that Binomo recommends to traders to analyze the trend in an attempt to achieve additional income.

The “Night Channel” Trading Strategy

Asset markets are in a horizontal trend with little volatility late at night. So, if you follow the appropriate method, you can achieve a market that is nearly 100% predictable and quotations that move slowly, allowing you to make trading decisions without any rush or stress. As a result, trading at night is far less risky and often more profitable.

Bollinger Breakdown Trade Strategy

Flat periods are observed on the charts of assets when the price doesn’t fluctuate significantly. In other words, the price moves in a small corridor.

Following such periods, the quotes will almost simply continue to go up or down, providing an excellent opportunity to get additional income. Thus, the focus is to identify the horizontal price movement. On Binomo, you can select the Bollinger Bands indicator from the default settings.

The Bollinger Bands narrow at some points and persist to move quite near to each other for a long time, but at some points, they diverge for a considerable distance. When the bands begin to diverge, it indicates that the price is aggressively climbing or declining. When the lines begin to converge, it indicates that the price change is slowing and a flat is beginning.

The “Elder’s Triple Screen” Strategy

One of the most effective, user-friendly, and professional trading techniques is Elder’s Triple Screen. You will always be trading in the direction of the main market trend and will be able to discover the optimal trading opportunities if you use this strategy.

You need to choose the trading asset available on the Binomo platform, plot MACD through default setting and the platform will observe it on the 15M time frame to identify the market trend. You can add RSI with default settings and alter its oversold/overbought levels to 50/50.

The platform will observe it on the 5M time frame to identify the start of the new up and down wave. Thus, by altering the default settings, traders can maximize the returns.