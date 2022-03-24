OnePlus’ First Ever Tablet Enters Mass Production

OnePlus is all set to launch its first-ever tablet into the market, likely to be called the OnePlus Pad.

Twitter user, Mukul Sharma, claims that the device has reportedly entered mass production in various European and Eurasian countries. The tablet will also be launched in other international markets.

[Exclusive] Serial production of the OnePlus Pad has begun in several European and Eurasian regions. Expect the launch to happen soon now.#OnePlus #OnePlusPad — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 23, 2022

Past rumors suggest that the device could go official in the first half of 2022, indicating that the device will likely be available before the end of June. However, the company is yet to officially announce its launch date.

ALSO READ Instagram is Bringing Back an Old Fan Favorite Feature

OnePlus also has other products lined up, including its first Nord-branded smartwatch, which will be launched alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 handset.

The company is also expected to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord 2T, 10R, and 10 Ultra globally, and may also launch a foldable smartphone by the end of the year.