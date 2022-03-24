Pakistan’s First Complete 3D View of Faisal Masjid Has Been Placed in Decentraland Metaverse

Over the years, technology has revolutionized our lives in every way and will continue to do so.

The Internet has been one of the most revolutionizing technology of the last century, where the World Wide Web (www, or the Web), reshaped all the information and communication industry.

The internet revolution moved forth with social media, considered to be Web 2.0 innovation as it allows users to contribute to web content and shift the focus to the user by allowing them to share content with their network.

Now, Web 3.0 is expected to have decentralization and permissionless systems as its key features, where users will have much greater control over their content and creations due to decentralization.

Metaverse is creating a complete virtual experience like a separate digital life, where users can not only interact without any intermediator but can also share information and value as well. One of the most famous metaverse with such a decentralized platform is Decentraland.

Decentraland Metaverse is one of the first 3D virtual world browser-based platforms, where users may buy virtual property as NFTs. The platform is owned by its users and governed through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

Decentraland is considered as one of the biggest metaverse platforms, and the currency used in this metaverse ranks as the biggest metaverse cryptocurrency right now, with a market cap of around $4.5B at the time of writing.

While users can buy and sell land and different NFTs on this platform, Pakistan’s Mudassar Ali and Umair Mustafa have collaborated to grow Pakistan’s footprint by creating the first 3D view of Faisal Masjid in Decentraland metaverse.

This model is the first of its kind 3D reflection of our iconic mosque where the users can go and explore the architectural beauty of this mosque.

Click on this link to have an experience of it in the metaverse platform: https://lnkd.in/gPZ2qC-N

Umair and Mudassar, the two pioneers of Metaverse 3D artwork in Pakistan, aspire to make more similar models that they believe are still not explored in such detail by anyone even globally.

These famous architectural buildings will be available to purchase for users from the NFT marketplace, which could be deployed in metaverse as similar 3D landscapes, adding more to the design’s utility if the user owns land to place it on.